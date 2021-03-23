Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down At 'Thalaivi' Trailer Launch, Praises Film's Director: Watch

Actress Kangana Ranaut who began her birthday celebrations with the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi was spotted getting emotional at the launch event. Standing at the podium and thanking her director for his immense support and belief in her talent during the shooting, the actress broke down. Kangana got emotional while talking about the director during the trailer launch.

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional at Thalaivi trailer launch

Kangana called herself 'Babbar sherni' and claimed that she does not remember when was the last time she cried. However, while praising film's director AL Vijay on the stage for recognising her talent and craft in the film, the actress became emotional as tears rolled down her cheeks. The incident was highlighted after a Twitter user shared a video of the actress from the event. "Never in my life have a met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent," said Kangana as tweeted by the user. The user further wrote, "Kangana gets very emotional talking about her director Vijay of Thalaivi. #ThalaiviTrailer."

The actress was quick enough to respond to the video and confessed that she has never easily given up on something emotionally in her life and this breakdown is after a long time. Feeling great about shedding her emotions at the launch, the actress wrote, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer."

In the video, Kangana spoke about how she had never met a man in her life who did not make her feel "apologetic about her talent". "I want to say that he is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Especially the kind of camaraderie they show with the male hero, they never show with an actress. But I learned from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership," she opined.

I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer https://t.co/lfdXR321O0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

About Thalaivi

In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen in the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. The trailer was released on her birthday as fans wished her and also praised the intriguing trailer. Watch the trailer here:

Earlier, Kangana had penned a special post for the director after completing the first half dubbing of the film. Before commencing the second dubbing session, the actress poured in her heart for the director while praising his talent. In the appreciation post, Kangana mentioned some of the qualities of the director like “no to tea, coffee, wine, nonveg, parties” that impressed her and brought her more close to him and his vision.

Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont) pic.twitter.com/lqTgGc3JSp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

(Image credit: Twitter)