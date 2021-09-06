Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood 'toxic', Says It Is 'Wall Of China' Of The Film Industry

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who will soon be making her South Indian debut through her biographical movie Thalaivii spoke about the striking difference between Bollywood and regional film industries. Kangana, who is known for her candid responses, called Bollywood a toxic place and compared it to the Great Wall of China.

Kangana Ranaut on the difference between Bollywood and other regional films industries

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the multilingual biographical film Thalaivii, about the life of actress and politician J Jayalalithaa, who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In an interview with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube, the actor spoke about her experience of working in the South Indian film industry. She said, "What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They're chameleons, and that's something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we've all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that's not helping at all. It's become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with."

She also said that compared to regional cinema, Bollywood was a place with no compassion and love. She said, "A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be. Whereas regional cinema is going higher and higher, and we are also seeking some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. I hope it remains like that and too many people coming in here don't ruin it."

The actor further explained that when she entered Bollywood, there was no proper process in place. "There were no casting agents, there were no OTTs to launch actors, it was a very difficult time." She added that she had no choice but to fight her way into 'the Wall of China of the film industry'. Meanwhile, Thalaivii is all set to release in theatres on September 10, 2021.

(Image: PTI)