Kangana Ranaut Calls Yami Gautam 'naughty Girl'; Here's Why

Kangana Ranaut is in the news again and this time for pulling Yami Gautam's leg. You read that right! Recently, the Thalaivi actress came across a throwback video of Yami Gautam mimicing her. What happened next will leave you in splits. Kangana didn't just reshare Yami's video on her Insta story but even called her 'naughty'.

She wrote, “You naughty girl next time we meet I am gonna make you do this.”

Meanwhile, when Yami learned about Kangana's reaction to her mimicry, she replied to her saying, “Hahaa..Oh God I am sure il fumble if I have to do this infront of you. Only out of sheer love & admiration.”

Actually a few years ago, Yami was in an interview with Ayushmann Khurrana where she tried speaking like Kangana.

Check out the video here:

Kangana and Yami have shared a good professional rapport where they have mutuallyn admired eachother's work and have even praised one another on social media. Surprisingly, both Yami Gautam and Kangana Ranaut hail from Himachal Pradesh.

On the work front, Yami was recently seen in her 2023 thriller Lost which released on OTT platform ZEE5. The film which was released February 16, has been directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary and also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Kangana's last film was 2022's Dhaakad where she played the role of Agent Agni. The actress will next be seen in Emergency as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency. Apart from this, the Manikarnika actress also have a few films in her pipeline including: Chandramukhi 2 which is being directed by P Vasu, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.