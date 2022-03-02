Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Maha Shivratri At Isha Foundation, Grooves To Bhajans; WATCH

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all over the moon as she is garnering praises for her latest released reality show, 'Lock Upp', which is also the Manikarnika actor's OTT debut. Kangana, who is known for her no-filter speeches and fearless nature, recently celebrated the Maha Shivratri at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. This came to notice after several videos and pictures surfaced on social media in which Kangana is seen dancing on Bhajans in between the crowd.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Maha Shivratri at an NGO

A video is going viral on Instagram which features Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar as the Queen star could be seen grooving to some Bhajans at the Maha Shivratri festival at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. The clip posted by a fan account sees Kangana in a red Banarasi saree with a broad golden border all over it. She completed the look with a small round bindi and big jhumkas. The post by a fan account read, "Kangana at Isha Yoga Center-Coimbatore #IshaYogaCenter #Ishafoundation #OmNamahShivaya #Mahashivratri".

According to the video, the actor was seen doing her fold dance, Nati, on the beats of Shiv Bhajan, sung LIVE by the popular singer, Hansraj Raghuvanshi. Fans couldn't stop reacting to Kangana's presence at the NGO on Maha Shivratri as one wrote, "Wish we could be there with her.” Another fan commented, “Wow my god, looks so simple and so beautiful. Simple dance always is happy like this way.”

In one of the videos that went viral on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut is seen enjoying a Bhajan by Hansraj Raghuvanshi, named Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari. She is responding to the beats with eyes closed and slow claps as she carries a smile on her face.

Kangana Ranaut on work front

On the work front, Kangana is currently hosting Ekta Kapoor's reality show, 'Lock Upp'. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for a span of 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others that are yet to be revealed. As per the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each and they are expected to defend themselves. She has multiple movies lined up in her kitty which includes Dhakad, Tejas and Sita (The Incarnation).

Image: Instagram/@pahadankangana