Kangana Ranaut 'celebrates Spirit Of Womanhood', Shares Her Looks From 'Thalaivi'

On the occasion of Women's Day, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to wish her fans and followers in a special way. She shared a video that was a compilation of her stills from her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The video gave a sneak-peek into the various looks that Kangana has donned in the film.

Kangana Ranaut's wishes for Women's Day

The 23-second long video showed Kangana in various avatars from her upcoming film Thalaivi. As she is essaying the character of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha, Kangana is seen portraying Jalayalalitha from her days as a popular actor to a widely loved politician. The video begins with the quote 'All women are born great but it takes an Iron Lady to recognize her inner Thalaivi'. The video ended with the quote 'Celebrating strong and preserving spirit of womanhood'.

Team #Thalaivi wishes you a happy women's day!

As soon as the video was shared, several of her fans have commented on the post to wish her in return as well. Many have appreciated her looks from the stills of the video as well. See their reactions below:

@KanganaTeam tons of best wishes for your new movie. May health, happiness and prosperity always be with you. Good luck to you. — Gaurav Sharma (@gauravs251081) March 8, 2021

I will watch #Thalaivi with my whole family. Very special movie... #Thalaivi — Saumya Yadav (@SaumyaYadav_) March 8, 2021

yaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

CAN'T WAIT!!!!!!!! — Meera Raichand (@raichand_meera) March 8, 2021

Happy woman's day — Narendra Gurjar✋🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Narendr39121388) March 8, 2021

Blockbuster 🔥✨ — Saumya Yadav (@SaumyaYadav_) March 8, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

Thalaivi is a biographical film based on the life of the late Jayalalitha. The movie is directed by A. L. Vijay and shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The cast of the movie includes Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna and Madhoo among others. It is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 23, 2021.

A sneak-peek into Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Recently, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a video of the intense training she is undergoing for her upcoming Tejas. In the video, she is seen climbing up a net. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind". She is essaying the character of an air force pilot in the film. The plot of the film is inspired by the 2016 landmark event when women were allowed join combat roles in the air force.

Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas

Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @nonabains pic.twitter.com/fBH6c9b2TU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

