Kangana Ranaut Challenges Warrant Issued By Court In Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Actor Kangana Ranaut has approached a session court challenging a bailable warrant issued by a magistrate in a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Ranaut's plea, filed on Wednesday, is slated to be heard on March 15, her lawyer said.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court had on March 1 issued a bailable warrant against the actor after she failed to appear before the court. Magistrate R R Khanhad earlier issued a summons to her in February.

As the actor failed to appear, the court issued a bailable warrant against her and posted the matter for hearing on March 26. Ranaut was at liberty to approach a higher court to challenge the summons but she can not evade appearance before his court, the magistrate said.

Earlier, the police had submitted a report on Akhtar's complaint, saying an offense of defamation was prima facie made out against Ranaut. Akhtar has accused the actor of making false statements about him and damaging his reputation when she spoke about a `coterie'' in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death last June.

Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said her plea in the sessions court would be heard on Monday. The summons itself was issued without complying with the Code of Criminal Procedure as four witnesses named by Akhtar in his complaint had not been examined on oath, he said.

Kangana's reaction to FIRs against her

On March 2, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to react to the different complaints filed against her in cities across India. She wrote, "Another day another FIR... Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me... now another FIR for supporting farmer’s bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer’s genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks. Be it any number of persecutions, break my house or send me to jail, or discredit me by spreading lies, I am not afraid, you will be blown away by those who try to improve me. A rebel was born, a rebel will live."

कितने भी ज़ुल्म करलो, मेरा घर तोड़ दो या मुझे जेल भेज दो, या झूठ फैलाकर मुझे बदनाम करदो मैं नहीं डरने वाली, मुझे सुधारने की कोशिश करने वालों में तुम्हें सुधारकर दम लूँगी, करलो जितनी कोशिश करनी है मुझे अबला बेचारी बनाने की, मैं बाग़ी पैदा हुई थी बाग़ी ही रहूँगी... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 2, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

