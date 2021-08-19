Kangana Ranaut Cheers For 'Bell Bottom' Team As Akshay Kumar Starrer Releases In Theatres

Akshay Kumar's latest silver screen outing was with the spy thriller film Bell Bottom that was released on Thursday. As the movie was released, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to cheer the team of Bell Bottom. The actor shared the poster of the movie, featuring Akshay Kumar, and called the team 'a winner'.

Kangana Ranaut cheers for team Bell Bottom

In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays an undercover agent who goes by the code name ‘Bellbottom’, who is brought in for a covert rescue operation after a plane is hijacked. He further plans a covert operation to rescue the Indian citizens stuck on the hijacked plane. The movie also features Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead role. Kangana cheered on for the team of the spy thriller as it was released in the theatres. Taking this to Instagram, Ranaut wrote, "Watch blockbuster #BellBottom in theatres today. Wishing the entire team for taking the first step you are already a winner, congratulations."

Kangana Ranaut to star & direct Indira Gandhi's biopic

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced that she would play the role of Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biopic titled Emergency. The actress revealed that along with acting she will also be directing the movie. Earlier, the Queen actor stepped in the director's shoe for the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress wrote, "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started the journey of #Emergency #Indira with the body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special ."

Kangana Ranaut wraps shoot of 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced that she has completed the shoot for the upcoming action thriller movie Dhaakad. The movie was being shot in Budapest and recently wrapped its schedule. Kangana took to her Instagram and wrote, "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad." The movie will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

