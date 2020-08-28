Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Claims, 'Bollywood Consumes Drugs Like Food'; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigations have revealed WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her associates allegedly discussing drugs. Later in an interview to 'friendly media', Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the late actor's death, was accused of vilifying Sushant with regards to his habits.

Reacting on Rhea's interview, Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, claimed that 'Bollywood consumes drugs like its food'. Ranaut is heard saying in the interview, "Bollywood celebrities become the face of Youth and promote — don't do drugs, etc but the gutter of this film industry, as I say, drugs — cocaine, LSD, they consume like food."

"As far as Sushant is concerned, he was a Science student, if he was into hard drugs, his head would have been messed up, but was it? No. So, someone was giving him hard drugs? No one has seen or heard in the industry that Sushant was doing drugs on sets (Yes, there were blind items but where was the proof?). Marijuana doesn't even come under hard drugs. So, was Sushant taking Marijuana to relax his nerves? Going by the chats in the public domain, it is visible that only Rhea spoke about hard drugs and Sushant's chats about the same have not come out. So, was Rhea giving Sushant hard drugs without his permission to break his mind? To conspire a murder?," questioned Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab on Bollywood's drug reality, says was 'given injections'

‘Did Rhea give drugs to Sushant?’

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the question being raised in Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged connections with drug dealings is whether she administered drugs to Sushant against his will or his knowledge. If that is proven, Rhea is bound to be arrested on charges of murder, he said.

“Whether Rhea consumed drugs is not the issue here. The point is whether she was involved in administering the drug to Sushant against his will or without his knowledge. That is the real question,” Vikas Singh said.

As per sources, the ED, that is probing Rhea and others on money laundering charges, has submitted details of Rhea’s alleged use and deals involving purchase of drugs, to the CBI, that has now taken over the case. The ED had summoned talent manager Jaya Saha and questioned her for four hours. Sinha and Rhea’s texts about putting 'drops' of a substance into 'his' drink went viral.

The NCB is now set to probe 20 Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly associated with the case. The agency has lodged a case and are likely to summon Rhea first.

Sushant's sister backs Kangana’s protection demand over Bollywood-narcotics link details

