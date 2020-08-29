Kangana Ranaut Alleges, 'Politicians & Cops Are Drug Mafia's Friends In Bollywood'

Amid the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the Bollywood-drug nexus. Revealing details about where the drugs come from at the parties hosted by big celebrities, Kangana claimed, "It is not a big deal as it is available everywhere.'

"Having drugs on you is not a big deal, you get them everywhere. I am talking about the biggest superstars, who surround themselves with hoteliers, club owners and they get them what is needed — whether its strippers or anything exotic — everything can be arranged for them. When parties happen there are people who want to appease these big stars and supply them with whatever they want. These people are generally from the restaurant business or they own clubs, all the stars I'm talking about are always at these places and are prevalent there, its not only movie stars even non-movie stars are there, who are serving to these stars and when the stock finishes they disappear in their Ferraris to get more stock," Kangana claims.

"If the supply suddenly finishes and they need more, or if a party has been planned at the last minute all these people arrange supplies then. They all talk using signs and arrange them. Sometimes the police are present there itself — cops are their best friends. We know how the system works."

ARE POLITICIANS PRESENT?

Kangana highlighted how the drug nexus works in Bollywood and claimed that politicians are also present in these parties. She claimed, "All the stars campaign for these politicians so how can they not be there. It is like a symbiotic relationship, you scratch my back and I will scratch yours, that's how this works. Whenever we see politicians with stars we see them campaigning only, what else do they do together. Looking at all their lifestyles and the criminal activities they are all involved in. I believe that when we see actors and stars doing all of this with politicians we should stop voting for them, that's how they will know and understand."

