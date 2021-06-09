Kangana Ranaut Claims She's 'highest Tax Paying Actress' But 'late In Paying Tax' 1st Time

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories and claimed to be the ‘highest tax-paying actress in India.’ Unfortunately, the pandemic that is wreaking havoc has left the stars with ‘no work’ hence, the actress shared that she has not been able to pay half of her last year’s tax because of the same. However, she added that she doesn’t mind the government charging interest on the pending amount.

Kangana Ranaut speaks about unable to pay tax last year

The actress in the post shared that she pays almost ’45 percent of her income as tax’ and it’s the first time in her life that is unable to pay it. But, she added that the government is adding her interest which she will have to pay eventually. “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life. I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still, I welcome this move,” she wrote in the note. Ending her post on a positive note, Kangana wrote, “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time.”

Earlier, on June 8, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest address to the nation where he had announced free COIVID-19 vaccination of persons above the age of 18 years across all districts in the country from June 21, the actress penned her thoughts on the same. Kangana took to her Instagram story and penned her thoughts on the vaccination drive and requested people to donate some amount to the PM care relief fund so that more and more people can benefit. “Today centre has taken over the vaccine drive from state governments honorable Prime Minister announced free vaccination for all but do we know how much will it cost the nation? The number will be beyond your imagination, my request is for all those who can afford which includes all Insta users after you take the vaccine please donate 100, 200, or 1000 rupees whatever your capacity to PM Cares. Please be considerate (sic),” wrote Kangana.

IMAGE: PTI

