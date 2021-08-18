Kangana Ranaut Claims That Her Instagram Account Was Hacked By China; Read More

Kangana Ranaut is known for being unfiltered and speaking her mind out through social media. The actor, recently took to social media to express her views on the Afghanistan crisis. Kangana Ranaut has now claimed that her Instagram account was hacked and said that someone from China tried to hack it.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and claimed that someone had tried to hack her account from China. She said that all her stories about the Taliban were deleted. She added that even after talking to the staff of Instagram, she still had trouble accessing her account. Kangana wrote, "Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared, My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people, I could access it. But as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account, again and again, took my sister’s phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well, this is a very big international conspiracy….unbelievable."

Kangana Ranaut to star and direct Indira Gandhi's biographic

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced that she would play the role of Indira Gandhi in her biopic titled Emergency. The actress revealed that along with acting she will also be directing the movie. Kangana earlier stepped in the director's shoe for her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress took to Instagram and wrote "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started the journey of #Emergency #Indira with the body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special ."

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in the action thriller movie Dhaakad. She will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film actress who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa.

