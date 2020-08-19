Kangana Ranaut Clarifies Her Purpose Behind Speaking Fearlessly & Attacking 'big Names'

Kangana Ranaut, an actor who never minces her words, is bold and fearless when it comes to making strong statements, and is brutally honest on issues that matter. The 'Queen' actor who appeared on Republic TV on July 18 and revealed many big names in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, spoke to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday after the Supreme Court gave a nod to the CBI investigation in the actor's death case.

When Ranaut was asked about 'fear' behind taking names and attacking the Bollywood hypocrisy, the 'Manikarnika' actor said, "I don't know. I have not thought through this. I have not weighed the pros and cons, and also I never see things like that... because otherwise, I won't be able to step out of my house. I don't think so much. I talk about what I think."

Pointing fingers at the Bollywood cabal, Kangana said, "These people have tortured me so much, I can't begin to think how they must have treated Sushant. If they even feel 1% of it right now... what insulting a person is, blaming, public humiliation, cornering is, what slander is... If they realize, they will stop everything. I just want to awaken them to our pain, that is my only purpose, and nothing else.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Kangana Ranaut slams film 'Gunjan Saxena' for 'condemning patriotism'; questions lobby

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with Republic TV also attacked those for slandering Kangana Ranaut. He spoke about Kangana Ranaut, who hails from a small town in the North, and called her the 'Dharmendra of women'". He said, "Kangana has embodied the saying ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ She has moved ahead in life facing tough times and is still blooming. Most people speak against Kangana or they oppose Kangana because they are jealous of her."

"They think ‘without our favors and without our will and without being a part of our group, without our push, how did this girl succeed?’ they do not like this. They are jealous. They have a complex, inferiority complex. Which is why, Kangana's example – she is the Dharmendra of women. She proved herself like Dharam Ji and God bless her," Sinha added.

Kangana raises questions on Rhea, asks ‘How is she hiring such a big criminal lawyer?’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.