Kangana Ranaut Clarifies 'no Work' Statement As She Issues 'last Warning' To Movie 'mafia'

Kangana Ranaut does not mince her words while expressing her thoughts and her sensational statements often create headlines. She continued her controversial statements against the ‘movie mafia’, accusing them of targeting her and once again put out a strong post. The Tanu Weds Manu star claimed that there was a smear campaign against her and that fake stories were run on her.

Kangana Ranaut hits out at movie 'mafia'

Kangana in hard-hitting posts wrote that 'movie mafia pappus' get 'sleepless nights' over her new projects' announcement. Calling out a 'dumbo', she accused him of doing 'underhand PR', while also recalled that he had calle dher '150 cr business wali Manikarnika' a 'flop' and state that she was 'jobless.'

Claiming that he was lying in his 'hell hole for four years' and feeding off rumours, Kangana urged netizens to guess the name of the person.

Kangana seems to have taken a dig at Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who had stated that her recently announced movie on Indira Gandhi will be '12th flop in a row.'

In another post. the actor called her detractors the 'scum of this earth' and accused them of using others to 'fulfill their agendas and climb the ladder.' She alleged that they were 'sly creatures' who were using 'bikau media' to malign others while they 'actually live worse lives than worms.' '

Kangana had recently stated that she could pay only half of the tax as compared to last year because of ‘no work.’ However, she now clarified that she was talking about the lack of shootings because of coronavirus. She also stated that the media reported that she was 'jobless' and that 'her career is dead' and some declaring her career as 'flop'

The four-time National Award winner wrote that she was not going to sit silent and suffer, and called it her last warning.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana kickstarted work on two ventures recently; one is the film on Indira Gandhi that she will be directing and starting her prep on her home production Tiku Weds Sheru. This is apart from Thalaivi gearing up for release when theatres will resume, and a major portion of shooting on Dhaakad and Tejas completed by her.

