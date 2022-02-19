Actor Kangana Ranaut who is known for bold mannerisms and voicing her strong opinion, recently shared her take on nepotism. A video from her latest interview for the upcoming reality show Lock Upp has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, she was being a vocal crusader against nepotism. The actor even shared the video clip on her Instagram stories.

The video was initially shared by one of her fan pages. In the video, she stood in support of reality show’s forerunner Ekta Kapoor and explained how she was never a part of the ‘bully gang’ and how she always supported Kangana in her career graph.

Kangana Ranaut shares her views on nepotism

Placing her views in public, the actor can be heard saying, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn't it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang that I can assure you."

This is not the first time that the Tanu Weds Manu actor has opened up about nepotism in Bollywood. Earlier, there have been times in the past where she shared her views on stars ganging up against newcomers in the industry.

The actor is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming reality show Lock Upp. The reality show is being helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It will have a host of controversial celebrities behind bars, where they would have to face several troubles.

In one of the promos, Ekta Kapoor is seen walking through a jail corridor with several inmates locked up in cells on each side. She gives a warning saying, "There are two kinds of people in the world - one who likes me and others are those B-grade strugglers who stay in news by bad-mouthing me. These haters filed FIRs against me to drown my voice and apply the nepotism formula. My life has been turned into a 24x7 reality show. But now it's my turn."

IMAGE: Instagram/kanganaranaut