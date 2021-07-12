Kangana Ranaut Clears Air About Thalaivi's New Release Date; Says 'no Date Finalised'

Kangana Ranaut starrer biographical film Thalaivi was initially scheduled to release on 23 April 2021 but was postponed indefinitely due to rising cases of COVID-19. There were rumors floating about the new release date of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, but the actress recently cleared all rumors regarding Thalaivi's release date.

'No release date has been finalised'

Thalaivi is a biographical movie about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film actress who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa. With the initial release date of the movie pushed, rumours of the new release date started making their rounds. Kangana took to her Instagram and cleared the air about her movie's release date. The actress wrote, "No release date has been finalized for #Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumors, we will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country."

Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad'

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in the action thriller movie Dhaakad. Talking about her character Agni from the movie, the actress said that Agni was her depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death. She wrote, "They call her Agni, the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #dhaakad."

In another post, Ranaut compared her action scenes to that of Gal Gaddot and also compared her acting skills to Meryl Streep. Sharing clips from her Thalaivi and Dhaakad, the actress wrote, "The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Kangana Ranaut to star and direct Indira Gandhi's biographic

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced that she would play the role of Indira Gandhi in her biopic titled Emergency. The actress revealed that along with acting she will also be directing the movie. Kangana earlier stepped in the director's shoe for her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress took to Instagram and wrote "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started the journey of #Emergency #Indira with the body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special ."

Image: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.