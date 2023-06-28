Kangana Ranaut Collaborates With Sandeep Singh For 'biggest Film Of Her Career'

Kangana Ranaut has announced a new movie. This time the Queen actress has collaborated with producer Sandeep Singh. Though the makers have not revealed many details about the film, the actress has touted the project to be the ‘biggest film' of her career. She announced the news on an Instagram post today (June 28).

Kangana Ranaut teams up with her friend for a new film

Taking to her Instagram, the Queen actress announced her collaboration with Sandeep Singh. In the post, she mentioned that the duo has been friends for more than 13 years and are collaborating for the first time. She added that it is only now that she has found the right role and subject.

Without divulging many details, the actress mentioned that the movie will be a magnum opus featuring ‘cinematic grandeur.’ She also expressed her desire of working with the producer for a long time. The shoot of the film will begin early next year.

Sandeep Singh says collaborating with Kangana Ranaut is a ‘dream come true’

The producer also released a statement announcing the movie and revealed that he had offered several films to the Tanu Weds Manu actress previously but they did not ‘match her calibre.’ He also added, “It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana's acting prowess in mind. Now since I have a meaty subject that only she can do, I instantly got in touch with her.”

Sandeep Singh revealed that when Kangana was offered the film, she ‘could not say no.’ He added, “This film and the character will be the most respectable and memorable.” He also confidently asserted that the film will be loved by every Indian across the globe. Further details about the project are awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the films Emergency, Tejas, The Incarnation: Sita, and Chandramukhi among others.