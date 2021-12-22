Kangana Ranaut Concludes Latest Schedule Of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'; Jets Off To Mumbai In Style

Kangana Ranaut has successfully managed to finish the latest outdoor schedule of her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru and jetted off to Mumbai. The actor had been sharing various BTS glimpses from the film's shooting stint in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, which has now been concluded. The Thalaivii actor was seen strutting in style in her latest Instagram stories, noting that the project's latest mission had been accomplished.

Bankrolled by Kangana under her Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd banner, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Kangana is also gearing up for films like Dhaakad and Tejas.

Kangana Ranaut finishes Bhopal shoot of Tiku Weds Sheru

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 22, Ranaut uploaded two glimpses of her strutting in style as she jets off to Mumbai. She was clad in a deep blue coordinate set with blue and white stripes on the sides and opted for a beige overcoat and tote bag to complete her look. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Mission accomplishes off to Mumbai #tikuwedssheru." as well as "Winter vibes". Take a look.

Just a couple of days before, Kangana treated fans with myriad BTS glimpses from the Bhopal shoot, looking completely embroiled in the filmmaking process. One of the stills showcased her engaged in an intense discussion with Nawaz, who was in the midst of filming a scene. The Sacred Games star was seen sitting in a decorated red coloured vintage car while wearing a green sherwani. Putting up the picture, Kangana wrote," Commencing outdoor schedule of Tiku Weds Sheru." She further heaped praises on Nawaz and quipped," @nawazuddin.siddiqui saab always so delightful."

Kangana announced her first production venture last month by revealing the first look poster of the leading duo. Sharing the poster on the same day as receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award, she wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)