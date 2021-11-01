Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise has left a void in the entire film fraternity as well as the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's ardent fanbase. The 46-year-old passed away on October 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest, while his last rites were performed with full state honours, having Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, and prominent personalities from the film fraternity in attendance.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories and paid tribute to the late star with a throwback video. She further called his demise a 'big loss'. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest while exercising in a gym and was soon rushed to the ICU in Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. In his career spanning two decades as a leading actor, he was fondly called 'Appu' and 'Powerstar' by fans.

Kangana Ranaut condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 31, she reshared Puneeth's throwback video, where he can be seen attending an event. He further marches to the stage while his fans hail the actor. She uploaded multiple folded hands emoticons along with "Big Loss". Take a look.

The Kannada actor's death is being mourned by fans, who flocked in large numbers at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where his mortal remains were kept. His close friend and actor Kichcha Sudeep also penned an emotional note for Puneeth, with the title 'Farewell My Friend'.

Farewell My friend 🪔 pic.twitter.com/5cXUxWNWQx — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 31, 2021

He said, "It's all over now. This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end." He concluded by lauding Puneeth's royal life, "This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally".

According to ANI reports, the actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital, following which he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANA RANAUT/ @PUNEETH RAJKUMAR.OFFICIAL