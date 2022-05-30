Kangana Ranaut Condoles Sidhu Moosewala's Death, Questions Punjab's Law & Order

Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder has stirred reactions from people all across. The singer-turned-Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district. While many from the Punjabi music and film industry mourned the demise, actor Kangana Ranaut questioned the state's Law & Order.

Soon after the attack on late singer Sidhu Moosewala, the AAP-led government in Punjab has been facing the brunt as they downgraded the security cover of the late Congress leader. On May 26, as part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s security pruning exercise, the singer's security cover was halved from four to two.

Kangana Ranaut questions Punjab's law & order after Sidhu Moosewala's death

Actor Kangana grieved the late singer's death by taking to her Instagram stories in Hindi which is roughly translated to "Punjab's well-known face Siddhu Moosewala was brutally shot dead in Punjab. This is shocking news for the entire country." Following this, the Manikarnika star who is known to voice her opinion boldly decried the state's Law and Order situation. "This incident just clearly defines the Law and Order situation in Punjab," the actor concluded.

Apart from Kangana, several other stars also expressed their shock over the sudden death. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the late singer on Instagram and mourned the demise. His caption in Punjabi fairly translated into Hindi read, "Oh Waheguru, heartbreaking news...The boy was very talented. I never had the opportunity to meet him in person, but his talent always spoke about him no doubt. It is very hard for the parents, I just hope God gives them the strength to overcome a deep loss. This is a very bad day for the music industry."

Vicky Kaushal also condoled the death on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Dil Da Nai Maada," along with a broken heart emoticon. Ajay Devgn who was also stunned after hearing the news condemned the death on Twitter and wrote, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul... Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Thar vehicle which the late singer was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, a cousin and friend who was travelling with him survived and were sent to Patiala for further treatment. After joining Congress on December 3, 2021, he contested the Punjab Assembly polls but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla from Mansa by 63,323 votes.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut/Sidhu_Moosewala