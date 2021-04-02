Kangana Ranaut Congratulates R Madhavan For Directorial Debut With 'Rocketry'

Actor R Madhavan recently released the trailer of his upcoming Rocketry: The Nambi Effect where he was seen stepping into the shoes of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. The actor, who is receiving terrific reviews from his fraternity friends, recently received words of encouragement from actress Kangana Ranaut. Kanganaw ho was in awe of the trailer congratulated the actor and wrote, "Congratulations @ActorMadhavan on your debut as a writer-director.... #RocketryTheNambiEffect looks very good."

Kangana Ranaut hails R Madhavan's directorila debut

R Madhavan was 'touched' and 'overwhelmed' by the beautiful response of the actress. Apart from hanking the actress, he even showered his praises on later's upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nasu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. "Thank you so very much .. Means a lot coming from you. I’m very touched and overwhelmed.-#Thalaivi is looking like yet another milestone in your illustrious career my lady. May you shatter the box office and create history once again. Wishing you all the very very best with it," the actor tweeted in response to Kangana's appreciation.



The trailer shows scientist Nambi narrating his tale of his life, how he was an 'arrogant genius', who always did what his heart desired and knew the shortcomings of ISRO on the global platform. In the trailer, he explained how he wanted Indian rocketry to be at par with everyone else and strived really hard to gain excellence in it. After receiving immense love, Madhavan penned a gratitude note for team Rocketry while thanking them for their contribution in his journey of five years while directing the film. He even recalled his old conversation with Nambi where the latter once asked him 'how many people? How many people Mr. Madhavan? fools who have been the victim of their own patriotism.' The actor decided to release the trailer of the film on April Fools day which falls on the first day of the month. The actor wrote that the trailer is dedicated to 'fools' who will pay tribute to incredible 'unsung hero' Shri Nambi Narayan. At last, he concluded the note while blessing the scientist for all his stupendous work.

(Image credit: Instagram)