Kangana Ranaut Criticises Netflix; Praises Amazon Prime For Its 'democratic' Approach

Apart from her bold mannerism, actor Kangana Ranaut is known to voice her opinion on matters of great interest. The actor, who does not shy away from keeping her viewpoints across on social media, recently shared her thoughts on the growing popularity of the giant OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as compared to the rival streaming platform, Netflix.

The thought-provoking post of the actor on her Instagram story comes after the Tanu Weds Manu star announced her association with the OTT platform in her production debut. Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks actor Kangana Ranaut's production debut, will premiere on Prime Video. After attending the Prime Video Presents India event, the actor penned an appreciation note for the streaming platform while praising them for understanding the nerve of the viewer.

Kangana Ranaut says Netflix 'not able to understand Indian market'

Criticising Netflix, Kangana Ranaut said that the video streaming platform is "not able to understand the Indian market." She compared Netflix with its rival Amazon Prime Video, calling the latter "more open-minded and democratic". Apart from this, Kangana took a jibe at a famous filmmaker without mentioning any name and said that while the Netflix head was attending star-studded parties hosted by ‘a fading 90s director’, the heads at Amazon Prime Video were busy interacting with the people who made the platform’s content.

Backing the content and kind of shows being premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the Manikarnika actor wrote, "Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open-minded and democratic when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market… Well, the Indian market is not just one b***hy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here. (sic)"

Kangana Ranaut's statement comes after Netflix co-founder, president, and co-CEO Reed Hastings spoke about the lack of success in the Indian market. He had even termed the same as 'frustrating.' Meanwhile, on Thursday, Amazon Prime Video announced its slate for the coming few months. The platform announced as many as 40 titles. The event was hosted by Abhishek Bachchan, and Sumukhi Suresh briefly stepped in to take on the hosting duties. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and other production houses announced their collaborations with the OTT platform.

(Image: @ManikarnikaFilms/Instagram/Unsplash)