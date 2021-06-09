Kangana Ranaut Daydreams Amid Mumbai Rains; Quips Whoever's Meant For Her To 'show Up'

Kangana Ranaut recently headed out in the city amid "romantic Mumbai rains" and gave fans a peek into her car ride as she daydreamed about being with her to-be partner. This morning, the four-time National Film Award-winning actor shared a selfie of herself on Instagram enjoying the rains and revealed that she finds nothing more romantic than monsoons in Mumbai. In addition to that, a single Kangana Ranaut also urged the one who's "meant for me" to "show up".

Kangana Ranaut spotted daydreaming while on a romantic drive in Mumbai rains

After boasting about being the "highest tax-paying actress" in India, Kangana Ranaut introduced netizens to her romantic side as she went on a drive amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Earlier today, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star took to her Instagram handle to share a happy photograph of herself by flaunting her no-make glow. In the photograph shared by her, Kangana rocked a sheer beige-coloured saree and rounded it off with a small black bindi and her hair tied in a messy bun.

Along with sharing a glimpse of her "romantic" drive, the 34-year-old wrote, "Nothing's more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream. In addition to explaining the plight of singledom, Kangana added, "Who is meant for me, please show up na".

Check out Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Story below:

Ahead of channelling her inner romantic bachelorette, Kangana Ranaut consoled every taxpayer of India for being "tougher than time" as she addressed the much-talked-about topic of the government charging interest on unpaid tax despite netizens having no work at hand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After sharing her reaction to PM Narendra Modi's latest idea of "Each one, pay one" to fund COVID-19 vaccines for the poor in India, the Panga actor revealed that she hasn't paid half of her last year's tax. She wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab, almost 45 per cent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress by because of no work, haven't paid half of my last year's tax yet".

She continued, "First time in my life I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move". The Queen star concluded by writing, "Time could be tough for us individually but we are tougher than time". Take a look:

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.