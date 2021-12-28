Kangana Ranaut Decodes PM Modi's Traditional Pahadi Attire; Reveals Trishul's Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, 27 December 2021, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. In the chilly December weather, PM Modi kept himself warm in a traditional Himachali cap and multi-coloured shawl.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was in awe of PM Modi as he chose to wear the traditional Pahadi attire. The actor decoded the Prime Minister's outfit and also explained what a Trishul, placed before him, symbolised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a white and grey coloured outfit during his visit to Himachal Pradesh. To keep himself warm, PM Modi donned a multi-coloured shawl and a Pahadi cap with some embroidery. The vibrant pink, green and orange shades of the shawl and cap added colour to his attire. The official social media handle of Bhartiya Janta Party shared a few snaps of PM Modi from the event.

Taking to her social media handle, Kangana Ranaut reshared PM Modi's picture and explained his traditional attire. She penned, "Honourable Prime Minister is wearing Kullu Patti Shawl and pahadi topi." She further revealed what the Trishul placed before PM Modi symbolised. She wrote, "Trishul is symbolic of the beginning of the origin of Shaivism thousands of years ago from the roots of Himalayas."

"Har Har Mahadev," added the Thalaivi star. Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh and is proud of her Pahadi culture. The actor often shares photos and stories from her childhood and pens different things that she loves about her tradition.

More on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Himachal Pradesh visit

As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project which was lying pending for around three decades. Six states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi, were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible. He also led the foundational stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore and will lead to the generation of more than 750 million units of electricity per year.

(Image: @kanganaranaut/@bjp4india/Instagram)