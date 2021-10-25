Hailing from a small town in Himachal and making a big name in the entertainment industry, actor Kangana Ranaut has come a long way. After crossing all the obstacles that struck her way to achieve fame, the actor has managed to impress all with her craft. Recently, the Tanu Weds Manu was conferred with the National Award in Delhi and she dedicated the success to none other than her parents.

Kangana, who has always shown her acting prowess with the kind of roles and films, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures after the win where she can be seen posing with her parents. Making her parents proud of her achievement and success, the actor confessed that “such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs" that she has done and keeps on doing to trouble her parents.

Kangana Ranaut dedicates her National Award to parents

For the unversed, this is Kangana’s fourth National Award that she received for her two prominent films — Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020). In the pictures, the actor who looked ravishing in a red silk saree can be seen hugging her parents. On the other hand, her father can be seen holding her certificates while her mother struck emotional after holding her medal. Dedicating her win and honour to her parents, she gave a shout-out to them while thanking them for their ‘love and sacrifices'.

“We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parent's love, care, and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs...Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …[sic],” she wrote alongside the pictures. TV czarina Ekta Kapoor was the first one to comment below and wrote, “Congrats[sic]" with several heart-shaped emoticons. Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared pictures before heading off to receive the 'highest honour for an artist in the country". She also thanked the teams of her winning films for their work that made it possible for her to receive the honour.

(Image: Instagram/KanganaRanaut)