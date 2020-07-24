Kangana Ranaut Digs Out Sushant's Old Post On Nepotism; Calls It 'agony Of Genius Mind'

Ahead of Dil Bechara release, Kangana Ranaut’s team recently took to their official handle to share an old post by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput talking about nepotism. The team also wrote a note calling it 'agony of genius mind'. In this post, Sushant Singh Rajput shared a Larry Kresten’s quote on nepotism.

He wrote, “We promote family values here almost as often as we promote our family members.” In another post by Sushant Singh Rajput, it was mentioned that “Nature is busy creating absolutely unique individuals, whereas culture has invented a single mold to which all must conform…its grotesque –UG”. [sic]

Kangana Ranaut’s team shared Sushant Singh Rajput’s post with a strong note. The note read, “Agony of a genius mind, he decided to watch the circus of Nepotism and be amused by it than fight it, he decided to leave rather than loose himself to an ugly mould people gave him” [sic] Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter post.

Agony of a genius mind, he decided to watch the circus of Nepotism and be amused by it than fight it, he decided to leave rather than loose himself to an ugly mould people gave him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oSPQglkkAt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

Kangana Ranaut slams 'digits business'

Kangana Ranaut has always been known to voice her opinion regarding the existing nepotism in the film industry. Ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has been among the most prominent names to take part in the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood.

The actor has been taking initiatives to seek justice for the actor’s untimely demise. In the recent past, the team of the actor took to their official Twitter handle and took a jibe on all the comments that tagged the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a “flop star.”

The team shared the screenshot of the reviews that were posted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh during the time Sushant’s film Chhichhore had hit the screens. The screenshot mentions the film was climbing the ladder of success and doing good business by surpassing the numbers raked in by other prominent films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, and nears Kesari. According to the numbers, the film had managed to rake in Rs 144.60 crores.

This is the digits business, but in perception business they kept calling Sushant a flop actor, dumped his films on digital owning to his "flop" career, which flop career? and who were declaring his flop @mumbaipolice must investigate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nds1TR9cTN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara releasing today

Dil Bechara premiere is scheduled on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Dil Bechara release time is 7:30 PM. Dil Bechara marks the official debut for Mukesh Chhabra as the director and for Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actor. It also features actors Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal roles.

