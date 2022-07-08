Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad, which had fuelled the anticipation of the fans post the trailer release, failed to live up to their expectations. The film which witnessed a theatrical run on May 20, explored the genre of a female-led spy action thriller. However, despite the strong buzz, the film flopped at the box office after it failed to fetch numbers.

After the film’s failure, several reports surrounding the producer Deepak Mukut of production banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment incurring great losses started surfacing on social media. After Mukut dismissed the ‘baseless rumours’, Kangana who played the titular role in the film, also addressed the rumours with a sharp reply on her Instagram stories.

Kangana Ranaut dismisses rumours about Dhaakad producer selling office after film's failure

The actor’s tryst with action and thriller did not go down well with the moviegoers and the film performed poorly at the box office. However, with the film not able to achieve a mark, people started to speculate how the producer is struggling to pay his dues after the failure. Kangana shared a news piece on her Instagram story and wrote how the producer has recovered all the losses.

Calling out ‘chillar mafia’ for spreading such rumours across, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, “My producer Deepak Mukut hasn’t sold his office. He even said he recovered all his costs. Yet negative PR doesn’t stop you...If you want to attack, Himmat toh rakho samne se aane ki (have the courage to at least attack from the front) chiller mafia.

The major reason behind the film’s failure can be credited to the smashing success of actor Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial had locked horns with Dhaakad resulting in the major footfall being drawn towards the spooky comedy-drama.

Meanwhile, recently, in a conversation with Indian Express, Deepak Mukut said that Dhaakad was made with 'a lot of conviction' and even turned out really well. He added, "I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they do not and what they want to watch as well." Nonetheless, Mukut iterated that they're 'proud' of having made a 'one of its kind film' with 'good conviction'.

