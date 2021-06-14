Kangana Ranaut Documents Horseback Riding Session, Fans Hail Her As 'Jhansi Ki Rani'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently returned to Mumbai after a short visit to her hometown Manali treated fans with an amazing video of riding a horse. The actress who had aced the sport while she was shooting for the period drama Manikarnika, left fans thrilled with the new clip where she can be seen riding a horse with utmost courage. She was seen dressed in an orange t-shirt, black pants along with all the protective safety gear.

Kangana Ranaut showcases horse riding skills

"Today morning horseback riding," she captioned the clip. Soon after her post, fans of the actress were left impressed with her horse-riding skills as they could not control themselves but, praise Kangana. One of the users called her ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ while another user wrote, “Allrounder queen.” A third user chimed in and hit back at all the trolls who claimed that Kangna does not know horse riding. “To those who say Kangana’s doesn’t know horse riding,” the user wrote. Another netizen was awe-struck by Kangana’s skills and wrote, “why I see queen Manikarnika here.”

Kangana learned horseback riding a few years ago. In fact, in the film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, she did her own stunts which involved horseback riding. Recently, the actress indulged in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai where she urged people to adopt or plant trees to compensate for the loss of the fallen ones due to the devastating Cyclone Tauktae. Accompanied by her security staff, the actress was seen diligently planting saplings and watering them while requesting people to follow the drill and save the climate.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has a list of films lined to release this year. She will be next seen in Thalaivi, which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty. Apart from these, Kangana will also be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda which is yet to go on floors.



IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram/PTI



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.