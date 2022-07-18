Kangana Ranaut Documents Making Of 'Emergency' First Look, Thanks Her 'incredible Team'

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is known for pushing her own limits each time with every film, has been receiving appreciation for her transformation as Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. The actor's first glimpse in the titular role left fans swooning over it as they expressed their excitement over the film.

Overwhelmed with all the love, Kangana on July 18, treated fans with the making of her first look video from the upcoming film. Apart from playing the titular role, the actor will be seen donning the hat of the director once again after Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi to helm the upcoming project. It will also be bankrolled by her under the banner, Manikarnika Films.

Kangana Ranaut shares Emergency first look making video

While basking in all the love that she received from the fans and well-wishers, Kangana surprised them with a making video that showed how the actor aced the transformation and how a group of people went behind the same. Starting from setting up the location, to directing her crew and sitting on the chair of a director, the actor can be actively seen bringing out the best foot forward.

The video begins with the crew setting up the location with all the necessary props. Following this, the Tanu Weds Manu star is seen discussing scenes with her team as she begins shooting for the same. Later, the star who was lauded for her transformation was spotted getting ready while rehearsing her lines.



The actor whose vision is backed by a team working in close coordination to fulfill her project, thanked them in the caption while lauding their sincerity and hard work. "Here is the making of the first look of my directorial movie Emergency, the first look took the nation by storm … thanks to my incredible team, every day is a dream come true … I have some of the best people in the world… Go team Emergency," she wrote alongside the video.

In a constant bid to come up with innovative and creative projects where Kangana enthralls fans with her stupendous craft has been on the receiving end of love and appreciation after her first glimpse dropped on social media. Confident of the fact that her constant thirst for trying new things in Bollywood, the actor during a recent conversation with ANI stated how audiences are now looking for "something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut