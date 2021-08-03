Kangana Ranaut Documents Struggles Of 'night Shoot' For ‘Dhaakad’ In Budapest, See Pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is in Budapest these days to complete the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Dhaakad, shared pictures from her sets during night shoots. The actor who will be seen playing the role of a spy Agni in the thriller took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture while giving a glimpse of the night shoot scenario. She shared her hilarious conversation with her producer on conducting night shoots.

Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse from night shoot struggle

In the picture, Kangana is seen in an edgy avatar for the film that includes a sharp bob haircut with an all-black outfit that is leaving fans more excited. Alongside Kangana, producer Sohail Maklai is also seen in the picture. Opening up about her struggles of the night shoot, the actress further revealed her conversation with the producer with a hilarious twist. She wrote, “Kangana: Sohail itni night shifts kyun karwate ho yaar, Sohail: hmmm you’re a good question.” Sohail's reply is inspired by one of the dialogues by Deepak Dobriyal in Kangana's film, Tanu Weds Manu 2.

Touted to be a spy thriller, Dhaakad is helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai.

In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. While the actress is wrapping up the shoot in Budapest, the film’s first schedule was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh. Based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Previously, Kangana shared a sneak peek of a fighting sequence on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Kangana was seen practicing one of her fight sequences from the film with two of her trainers. In the video, she wrote, "Ladaaku Number one...Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals". The film is scheduled to release by October this year. Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana has begun shooting for an untitled film based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi, a biopic on J.Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/DHAKAAD/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.