Kangana Ranaut Does A 'Bollywood Bimbo' Photoshoot In Budapest While Filming Dhaakad

Queen actress Kangana Ranaut was feeling the romantic vibes in Europe on the sets of her upcoming film Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad. Taking to her Instagram, the actress decided to pose aesthetically for a dreamy photo shoot for which she specifically purchased a bouquet of flowers. Not only did the actress served major romantic feels but also decided to don a new avatar for her recent photoshoot.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Bolly Bimbo' look

In the series of pictures uploaded by the 34-year-old actress, Kangana donned a floral midi dress with a pair of sunglasses while on the sets of Dhaakad in Budapest. The actress posed around the blocks of Hungary and decided to play the 'Bolly Bimbo' to shoot the typical Instargam type photos for her fans. She wrote, 'Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family'

In another post, the actress can be seen walking around the city in flats, the actress informed her fans that she purchased a bouquet of colourful flowers for the purpose of the photoshoot and to get her 'Insta game right' writing, 'Bought these flowers to get my insta game right …. Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating…'. Not shying away from admiring her own beauty, the actress captioned another post writing, 'No really it’s nice to be here and clicking these self indulgent pictures…;.

Netizens' reaction to Kangana's romantic photoshoot

Fans could not help but swoon over the actress's ethereal photoshoot in Europe. Spamming the comment section with a bunch of heart and fire emojis, several fans also commented that the pictures were quite 'Beautiful' and 'aesthetic'.

Kangana Ranaut upcoming movies

The National award-winning actress is well known for her movies Fashion, Queen, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Tanu Weds Manu. After receiving critical acclaim for her work in Thalaivi, the actress is all set to grace the big screen in the action movie Dhaakad. The movie is expected to be released late this year.

