Kangana Ranaut Doles Out Monday Motivation As She Starts Week With Dance Lessons; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut kickstarted her week on a productive note, enjoying dance lessons under the guidance of her Guru Rajendra Chaturvedi. The actor dropped a video of her performing Kathak at Chaturvedi's studio and also shared her thoughts on constantly improving as an artiste. The Emergency star, in a Monday Motivation message, mentioned that one should always strive to become better no matter how good they are at something, adding that the 'struggle must never end'.

Kangana Ranaut kickstarts the week with dance lessons

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, October 17, the National award-winning star shared a clip of her performing Kathak and wrote, "No matter how good you are as an artist you can always get better, Struggle must never end." Take a look.

Only days before, Kathak teacher Rajendra Chaturvedi shared pictures with Ranaut and revealed that she has resumed her dance lessons after a long gap. "Our Bollywood queen, my Dhakad student @kanganaranaut is back... With resuming her kathak classes again.. after a long gap," he mentioned.

Kangana is quite active on social media, constantly updating fans about the latest events happening in her life. Recently, the actor met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Manali and shared glimpses of their interaction on social media. Kangana mentioned that the leader was treated to breakfast by her mother, which he really enjoyed. She also added, "Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Mr Jairamthakur Ji met at home... his simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring".

On the work front, Kangana will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency. The movie also stars Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and more.