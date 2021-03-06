Kangana Ranaut Dubs For Thalaivi In Pain; Says, "not A Single Day Off Since 2021"

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday, took to her official Twitter handle and posted a series of tweets informing her fans about going to dubbing sessions in pain. The actor reposted pictures shared by Bollywood paps and mentioned that she is out dubbing for Thalaivi. She wrote, "I haven’t had a single day’s break not even through my periods not a single day off since 2021 started ..." Ranaut further clarified that she is not complaining instead she is just saying.

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut also mentioned that she is in pain as she wrote, "Yes bad day of cramps today ... but we march on #Thalaivi #womanpower". The shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas has recently started in March 2021. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter update.

Dubbing for #Thalaivi

I haven’t had a single day’s break not even through my periods not a single day off since 2021 started ...

Not complaining #justsaying https://t.co/ZXkZ4pl7zO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Yes bad day of cramps today ... but we march on #Thalaivi #womanpower — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Kangana Ranaut announces Thalaivi's release date

Kangana Ranaut released a motion poster of Thalaivi in which she announced that the film is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021. Thalaivi is an upcoming movie that is a narrative about the life of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa who served for six terms at her position of Chief Minister. The film is directed by A.L Vijay and produced by Shailesh R Singh and Vishnu Induri. She wrote in the tweet " To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend ". Check out the release date announcement tweet below:

About Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is a biographical drama based on the life of very popular Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi cast also includes Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, and Jisshu Sengupta. Arvind Swami will portray the role of M.G Ramachandran whereas Prakash Raj is going to be M. Karunanidhi in the movie. Other actors like Poorna, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree will also play pivotal roles in the movie.

The film is directed by A.L Vijay. The director is known for several popular Tamil films like Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirmagal, and Vanamagan. Thalaivi is produced by Vibri Media and Karma Media Entertainment. The cinematography of the film is done by Vishal Vittal whereas the music of the movie is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar and Rachita Arora. The film will release in multiple languages like Hindi Tamil and Telugu.

