Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor Visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Before 'Lock Upp' Trailer Launch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to take on a new journey as she gears up to make her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. The actor and producer duo headed to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi ahead of the show's trailer launch. Several pictures from their visit surfaced online and fans wished them the best ahead of the trailer launch, which took place on February 16, and the show is scheduled to release on February 27 on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Several pictures and videos of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi surfaced online. They were seen offering up prayers ahead of the trailer launch of their upcoming reality show, Lock Upp. Kangana was seen in a royal long sleeve purple outfit and covered her head with an elegant dupatta as she offered prayers alongside Ekta Kapoor, who was spotted in white ethnic wear.

Lock Upp trailer

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account on Wednesday and released the trailer of her OTT debut as the host of Lock Upp. The trailer saw the actor is seen sitting on a red throne, as jail cells could be seen on either side of her. She assured viewers that the 'controversial contestants' in the show will be living a nightmare and although the contestants were not revealed, there were glimpses of individuals in orange jumpsuits and handcuffs, but their faces were covered with a black cloth, not disclosing their identity. They were seen having to give up their possessions including phones, makeup and much up and were handed an orange jumpsuit, slippers, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste. According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill will be one of the contestants on the reality show and she will reportedly be joined by Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, Chetan Bhagat and many more. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of the unique reality show, which is set to stream on February 27, 2022.

