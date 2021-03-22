Kangana Ranaut Elated After Winning Her 4th National Film Award For 'Manikarnika', 'Panga'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. In a heartfelt video, Kangana thanked the entire cast and crew of both films.

Kangana also thanked the jury and the audience for their immense support and concluded the video by thanking her family members and her own team. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She wrote, "Can you believe this?? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both… Best actress ever my dearest sis!!! Best birthday gift ever to my sister. Undisputed Queen."

Kangana celebrates her birthday on March 23. Kangana has earlier won National Film Awards for:

National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress - Fashion in 2008

National Film Award for Best Actress — Queen in 2014

National Film Award for Best Actress — Tanu weds Manu Returns 2015

The National Film Awards ceremony was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the winners were announced in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.

Netizens react

About Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana underwent a rigorous and "exhaustive" physical and emotional exercise to tap into the character of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film Manikarnika is about the story of Rani Lakshmibai, who was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Rule. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in lead roles.

About Panga

Panga revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true". The film also stars Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Kangana essayed the role of a kabbadi player in the movie, while Gill played Kangana's husband.