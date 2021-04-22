Kangana Ranaut Engages In Online Spat With Comedian Saloni Gaur, Calls Her 'dumb Fool'

Kangana Ranaut engaged in an online spat with comedian Saloni Gaur over a comment made on population control measures. In her recent tweet, Kangana expressed her opinion and said that there's a need for "strict laws for population control" considering the ongoing crisis. She even suggested that "there should be fine or imprisonment" for the third child". In what looked like a target on Kangana's tweet, Saloni shared a picture that suggested that the actress has two other siblings. Saloni's response resulted in a heated argument between the two where Kangana called the comedian a "little annoying dumb fool".

In her tweet, Kangana mentioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she said, "We need strict laws for population control, enough of vote politics it’s true Indira Gandhi lost election and later was killed for taking this issue head on she forcefully sterilised people." Comedian Saloni, who is often seeing mimicking Kangana, was quick enough to reply with a picture. After Saloni's post, the National Award-winning actress gave a reply to the comedian and explained how people planned family in old days.

"No wonder your comedy is a joke on you, my great-grandpa had 8 siblings in those days many children used to die, in jungles, there were more animals hardly any humans, we must change with changing times, the need of the hour is population control like China we should have strong rules," wrote the actress.

In another tweet, Kangana scorned her for not being able to understand such 'complex topics' and questioned her ability to do anything worthwhile in her life. "If you could understand complex topics like these you would do something worthwhile with your life, not mock people their vulnerabilities their hard-earned success to feed yourself, you clearly don’t know any better, little annoying dumb fool," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the actress earlier also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the nation where he spoke about the ways the government is struggling to fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of many. She even thanked him for his clear ‘strategy and clarity’ on the pandemic.

(Image credit: PTI/ Salonayy/ Instagram)