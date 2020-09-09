Kangana Ranaut Enroute Mumbai, Sena Launches Another Attack; Makes 'Y-grade' Allegation

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena which has been unrelenting in its threats against Kangana Ranaut has launched yet another scathing attack against the actor as well as its political opponent BJP on Wednesday. Taking to the editorial of its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sena has justified making derogatory remarks against Kangana and opposed the ‘Y-grade’ security granted to her by the Centre.

Shiv Sena has termed Kangana as a ‘traitor’ who criticized the administration of the soil which has granted her a successful career. In yet another degrading remark, the party went on to call her a ‘Supari-baaz actor’. Further, referring to the security provided by the Central government to the ‘Queen’ star, Sena said that it was BJP’s ‘strategy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra’.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra CM took an indirect swipe at the Kangana Ranaut. CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Many people from across the country come to Mumbai and Maharashtra. They earn their livelihood. They earn fame. Some people are grateful to Maharashtra and some people are not."

Kangana en route Mumbai

Meanwhile, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor has left her Manali home to reach Mumbai after testing negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Amid a bitter war-of-words with Shiv Sena, Rajput Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. She is also guarded by the Y-grade level security provided by the Centre.

Kangana Ranaut decided to return to Mumbai after Sanjay Raut threatened her to not to return to the city. The Shiv Sena leader’s comment was sparked by the actor's relentless attack against Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and claim that she won’t accept the force’s protection amid sensational statements over the alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

Right from asking whether Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ and then accusing Shiv Sena of ‘promoting itself to Taliban’ to Raut using a cuss word against her, controversial statements have been galore. Her return comes amid the Shiv Sena-led BMC pasting a ‘stop work’ notice outside her office in Mumbai’s Bandra.

