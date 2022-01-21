Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again topped a list of the most popular leaders in the world. The leader left behind many other big names like United States of America President Joe Biden behind to lead, as per a report by Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

The feat was cheered by Kangana Ranaut. The actor has often expressed her admiration for the Prime Minister and she once again shared her joy.

Kangana Ranaut hails PM Modi's 'most popular leader' tag

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the report by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. The actor called the leader as 'India's best', and that he was the 'best' in the world too. Along with her message, the National Award-winner also posted a love-struck and folded hands emojis to shower her respect and gratitude to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi tops most popular leader list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list with the help of 71 per cent approval rating from the responders of the research. The data for the poll was compiled from January 13 to 19 and it was created with the help of a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country.

This is not the first time that he has topped the list, since last year in November 2021, he had lead the list with a score of 70% 'approval rating.' In May, he topped the list, and the popularity at that time was 84%.

Mexico President López Obrador came behind PM Modi in the list with 66% approval rating, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a 60% approval rating, and was placed third on the list. USA President Joe Biden, was sixth on the list with 43 per cent approval rating.

Kangana Ranaut's posts for PM Modi in recent days

This was her third post related to PM Modi in the last couple of weeks. Kangana had condemned the recent security breach of the leader in Punjab with a strong statement. She had given a shoutout to PM Modi when he had come to Himachal Pradesh, the state Kangana also belongs to.

Previously, she had called the PM a 'saviour' when the nation had hit the 40-crore mark in vaccination in July last year.