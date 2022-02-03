Prolific actor Waheeda Rehman needs no introduction as she has given numerous superhit films that have left a deep impact in the hearts of her fans. From cult classic films like Neel Kamal to Rang De Basanti, the actor’s stupendous acting craft has been hailed by many. As the veteran actor turned 84 today, actor Kangana Ranaut extended her wishes.

Apart from spreading her charm through the portrayal of her roles in numerous films, her friendship with colleagues Helen and Asha Parekh has also been the talk of the town. The trio was the most loved and talked-about trios of the ‘60s. Very less people know the fact that the Chaudhvin ka Chand star started training for Bharatnatyam when she was just nine and gave her first stage performance in front of Independent India’s first governor-general C. Rajagopalachari.

Kangana Ranaut extends wishes to Waheeda Rehman on 84th birthday

Now on her birthday, one of her ardent fans and great actor Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of the actor from her early career days while wishing her on special day. “Happy birthday to the most amazing of them all Waheeda Ji,” the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote in her story.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared her love for the legendary star. Earlier, last year, Kangana had shared a heart-warming candid picture of Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh on her Instagram stories while they were indulging in some laughter. She had then captioned it as “Such a lovely picture” followed by a pink heart emoji atop it.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, back in September 2021, in an interview with Twinkle Khanna for her Tweak India YouTube channel, Waheeda Rehman revealed she initially wanted to become a doctor. The actor talked about how she learned Bharatnatyam with the support of her father when Twinkle Khanna asked her if she wanted to become a doctor. Waheeda Rehman’s partnership with Guru Dutt won her several films like Pyaasa (1957), 12’O clock (1958), Kaagaz ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962).

IMAGE: ANI