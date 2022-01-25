Kangana Ranaut Extends R-Day Wishes To All With Footage Of India's 'first National Anthem'

The nation is getting ready to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day. The day is considered one of the most important events in the history of the country, as it was the day from which our Constitution came into effect. While the government and senior leaders across the country are giving the final touches to the plans of numerous events celebrated on the day, the citizens too mark the occasion in different ways.

They celebrate the occasion by participating in cultural events, extra-curricular activities, and conveying their wishes to their near and dear ones. Even the celebrities of the film industry mark the occasion, be it featuring as a guest for an event, wishing their fans, or posting some lesser-known facts or posts about the country.

Kangana Ranaut is already in the mood to celebrate Republic Day as she conveyed her wishes well in advance. The actor did so by sharing a previous version of the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Kangana Ranaut wishes fans for Republic Day in advance by posting National Anthem video

India recently marked the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. One of his numerous key decisions regarding the nation was his role in the eventual selection of Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem of India.

Kangana, who had paid her respects to Netaji Bose two days ago, posted the earlier version of Jana Gana Mana, which also served as the anthem of the Bose's Indian National Army and was the National Anthem of the Provisional Government of Free India after the Britishers left the country.

In the video, one could also see some of the activities of Subas Chandra Bose and his army, meeting foreign leaders and the members of his Army marching and participating in the various drills.

Kangana captioned the video, 'Our first National Anthem… Enjoy' as he wished her fans in advance.

India's earlier version of Jana Gana Mana

While India's current National Anthem is of 52 seconds, the earlier version was well over three minutes. That was because the original, Rabindranath Tagore's Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata, a Bengali Brahmo hymn, had five stanzas.

Subas Chandra Bose had first used it for an Indo-German meeting in 1942 and selected it as the National Anthem for the country.

Bose also got it translated to Hindustani, titled Subh Sukh Chain, along with Mumtaz Hussain, a writer with the Azad Hind Radio and Colonel Abid Hasan Safrani of the Indian National Army and asked Captain Ram Singh Thakuri to compose the music for it.

Jana Gana Mana was proclaimed as India's National Anthem two days before the first Republic Day, January 24, 1950.