Kangana Ranaut Exudes 'Vintage Charm' As She Attends A Family Wedding

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share some beautiful pictures as she got ready for yet another wedding in the family.

Dressed in a beautiful white and gold lehenga, Kangana completed the look with a green choker. 'Vintage Charm' being the theme, Kangana shared pictures from cousin brother's wedding.

Giving her company was Rangoli Chandel's son, Prithvi Raj. The little kid was dressed in a traditional outfit and looked adorable as he sat on his Aunt's lap and posed for pictures.

Kangana recently stepped out to invite Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur for brother Aksht's wedding. She shared a few pictures from her visit to the CM office along with her father, sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht. Apart from sharing the pictures from the CM office, the actress also posted some random candid shots from her car while traveling. She captioned the pictures and wrote that the pictures were clicked by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. The actress looked stunning in a light purple dress that she had accessorized with minimalistic jewelry.

Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli summoned again by Mumbai Police after multi-section FIR

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is set to appear next in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Indian politician Jayalalitha and will see her play the titular role of Jayalalitha. The biopic is a trilingual flick and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Apart from that, the shoots for her upcoming patriotic film Tejas is to go on the floors soon.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur thanks Kangana Ranaut for paying visit to Hamirpur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.