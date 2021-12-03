Kangana Ranaut Faces Protests On Entering Punjab; Claims 'car Surrounded, Abuses Hurled'

In a key development, actor Kangana Ranaut alleged that her car was 'surrounded by a mob' in Punjab's Kiratpur on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a video in which her white car can be seen surrounded by a large mob, shouting slogans against her. Police personnel can also be seen, trying to manage the crowd in the said video.

"In spite of police deployment, my car is surrounded and not being allowed to move. Am I some politician, do I run a party? What is the behaviour? Unbelievable," said Kangana Ranaut in her first statement.

Kangana Ranaut alleges getting death threats, files FIR

The development comes a few days after Kangana Ranaut alleged that she was receiving death threats, and had even filed an FIR. The actor, who has been constantly critical and sometimes incendiary against the farmers' movement, posted a lengthy statement in Hindi on Instagram. The actor alleged that she has been "constantly receiving" threats from "disruptive forces" over her recent posts.

"I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. One man from Bathinda openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats," Ranaut said. The actor further said, "I will continue to speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces, be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of forming Khalistan."

"Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. The government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group," she added. With the post, she also shared a copy of the FIR. She also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government to take action on her FIR.

Image: Instagram-@KanganaRanaut/ Republicworld