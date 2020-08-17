Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Time On Twitter Is 'limited', Blames 'movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from voicing her opinion without worrying about the backlash or criticism she receives. However, the actor recently took to her Twitter handle and expressed that she feels that the "movie mafia" may get her social media account suspended. She further said that she knows her time is limited on social media but still she wants to utilise it to expose "them".

Read also | 'Want To Run Nationalism Shop But Not Show Patriotism?': Kangana Ranaut Warns Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut feels movie mafia may get her account suspended

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle had been receiving a lot of criticism from people in Bollywood who felt that her team was spreading negativity. Her team on her Twitter handle wrote that some people on Twitter may find her talks “unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia, their anti-national and Hinduphobic racket”.

The tweet further read that she knows that her "time is limited" on Twitter and “they can get my account suspended any minute”. She further wrote, “even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them”. Check out the tweet below.

My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the debates about nepotism, and how the industry treats outsiders came back into the limelight. Kangana Ranaut boldly called out blind items written about the late actor, the ‘Bollywood mafia’, and the existence of favouritism in Bollywood. The actor has actively asked for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has also shared her personal experience in the industry.

Read also | Kangana Ranaut's Team Calls Out R Balki As Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Trailer Faces Flak

Kangana Ranaut on Sadak 2 trailer

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had called out R Balki for having said that 'there is no better actor than Ranbir and Alia'. Kangana Ranaut, after a netizen criticised dialogues in Sadak 2 trailer, asked R Balki to defend or justify his earlier statements about Alia. Check out the tweet below.

Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia 😂sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up 👍 https://t.co/XGzPytDcd2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut on Gunjan Saxena

Recently, Dharma Productions film Gunjan Saxena, starring Janhvi Kapoor had released. Kangana Ranaut took to her twitter account and slammed the filmmakers for portraying the defence officers in a bad light. She called the filmmakers out for portraying the IAF and army officers of India as a "bunch of chauvinists". Kangana called the movie "anti-national" and distasteful. Check out the tweets below.

All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD ! — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says,”papa won’t let you down.” https://t.co/rMJOUYFXho — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

I want to make a video and review movie mafia and co movie Gunjan Saxena,if they wanted to show bullies in Airforce they could have shown individual personality types but they generalised entire Armed forces,everyone was a jerk including her brother who was also an officer (1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

I have decided against it, it’s too time consuming and Papa Jo and company anyway lying low... if he remains low I will not dissect the film if he does PR drama then I will be forced to make a proper review exposing the anti national racket 🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

So according to Gunjan Saxena Papa Jo movie army officers are just bunch of chauvinists who live debauched lives dancing on Choli ke peeche all night every night and get totally restless to see a woman😂my family is full of Army officers they all live with their families (cont) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Read also | Kangana Ranaut's Mom Worried For Actor's Safety; Holds 1.15 Lakh Mahamrityunjay Mantras

Read also | Kangana Ranaut: Not Supporting PM Modi To Join Politics; Rejected Congress, BJP Tickets

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.