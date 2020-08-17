Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Time On Twitter Is 'limited', Blames 'movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account and wrote that she feels her Twitter account may get suspended 'any minute'. Read to know more details.

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from voicing her opinion without worrying about the backlash or criticism she receives. However, the actor recently took to her Twitter handle and expressed that she feels that the "movie mafia" may get her social media account suspended. She further said that she knows her time is limited on social media but still she wants to utilise it to expose "them".

Kangana Ranaut feels movie mafia may get her account suspended  

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle had been receiving a lot of criticism from people in Bollywood who felt that her team was spreading negativity. Her team on her Twitter handle wrote that some people on Twitter may find her talks “unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia, their anti-national and Hinduphobic racket”.

The tweet further read that she knows that her "time is limited" on Twitter and “they can get my account suspended any minute”. She further wrote, “even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them”. Check out the tweet below.

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the debates about nepotism, and how the industry treats outsiders came back into the limelight. Kangana Ranaut boldly called out blind items written about the late actor, the ‘Bollywood mafia’, and the existence of favouritism in Bollywood. The actor has actively asked for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has also shared her personal experience in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut on Sadak 2 trailer

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had called out R Balki for having said that 'there is no better actor than Ranbir and Alia'. Kangana Ranaut, after a netizen criticised dialogues in Sadak 2 trailer, asked R Balki to defend or justify his earlier statements about Alia. Check out the tweet below.

Kangana Ranaut on Gunjan Saxena

Recently, Dharma Productions film Gunjan Saxena, starring Janhvi Kapoor had released. Kangana Ranaut took to her twitter account and slammed the filmmakers for portraying the defence officers in a bad light. She called the filmmakers out for portraying the IAF and army officers of India as a "bunch of chauvinists". Kangana called the movie "anti-national" and distasteful. Check out the tweets below.

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

 

 

