Troubles seem to be mounting for actor Kangana Ranaut ever since she wrote a post allegedly referring to the entire Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists and that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed them 'like mosquitoes' under her shoes. Kangana took to Instagram and informed about lodging an FIR against death threats that she has been receiving since that post from unknown people in Punjab. The Queen star also shared a copy of the FIR along with her throwback pictures from the Golden Temple visit while penning her sharp response to the threats.

According to the FIR copy shared by the actor, Manpreet Singh, resident of Bhatinda, Punjab, and other known and unknown have been booked under sections 295A, 505 (2), 504, 506 (II), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. The actor penned a lengthy note and retaliated to the death threats that she has been receiving and wrote that she is not scared of such moves and even in the future, she will continue to voice her opinion about terrorist and anti-social elements of the country.

Kangana Ranaut receives death threats after post on farm laws protestors

“I am not afraid of this type of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent army personnel, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties,” she wrote. Further, in the note, Kangana who is known for her bold mannerism requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard. She reminded her about former Prime Minister and her late mother-in-law Indira Gandhi who was strongly against terrorism and fought till her last breath against it.

While requesting Sonia to take strong actions, Kangana wrote, “You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi Ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.” While concluding her strong message, the actor wrote that the death threats are in the wake of the upcoming Punjab elections and said, “It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.”

For the unversed, an FIR has been filed against her at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai over her Khalistani remarks. The FIR copy filed against Kangana Ranaut specially mentions her Instagram story in which she had written, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her).

