Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Finds A 'lover' In Rajasthan; Says 'treats Me Like A Queen'

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up to shoot her next film Tejas, took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her 'lover' on Wednesday.

Written By
Jiya Chulet
Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a glimpse of her 'lover' in Rajasthan. Interestingly, it was a picture of a Rajasthani meal. In the caption of the picture, Kangana stated that Rajasthan is like a lover to her, who treats her like a queen. She also added that devouring a Rajasthani meal feels like a date to her. "Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love," read an excerpt of her tweet. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut wraps up 'Tejas' Delhi schedule, praises her 'commander in Chief' director

Kangana Ranaut finds a lover:

Interestingly, the Tanu Weds Manu actor's post received an overwhelming response from a section of netizens. "Mouth-watering" and "looking delicious" were common sight in the comments box. Meanwhile, a few were keen to get an update about Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi

READ | Anupam Kher pens special note for 'dearest' Kangana Ranaut after she reads his book

The 33-year-old actor landed in Rajasthan to shoot a schedule of Tejas. Giving a peek into the preps of the schedule, Kangana shared a couple of photos clicked from the chopper base. Meanwhile, in one of the photos, the actor can be seen sitting inside the chopper.  

READ | Kangana Ranaut talks about joining politics, says 'want a state with complexities'

One of the pictures on Ranaut's feed gave a glimpse of the desert terrain of Rajasthan. On the other hand, a picture features Kangana, along with her sister Rangoli Chandel by her side, walking towards the chopper. An excerpt of her caption read, "I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and its resources". 

READ | Kangana Ranaut copyright FIR: Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to police station

 

Earlier, the actor was shooting a schedule of Tejas in Delhi. On March 15, along with a picture, featuring a few ice-cream scoops, Ranaut announced the Delhi schedule wrap of the film. Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, she praised the first-time director Sarvesh Mewara. 

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's movies

On the professional front, the actor has multiple projects lined up in her kitty. As mentioned above, she has started shooting for Tejas, in which she will portray the character of a pilot. On the other hand, she also has late politician Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. The film is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021. In February 2021, she wrapped a schedule of Dhaakad

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT