Kangana Ranaut Finds A 'lover' In Rajasthan; Says 'treats Me Like A Queen'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a glimpse of her 'lover' in Rajasthan. Interestingly, it was a picture of a Rajasthani meal. In the caption of the picture, Kangana stated that Rajasthan is like a lover to her, who treats her like a queen. She also added that devouring a Rajasthani meal feels like a date to her. "Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love," read an excerpt of her tweet.

Kangana Ranaut finds a lover:

Interestingly, the Tanu Weds Manu actor's post received an overwhelming response from a section of netizens. "Mouth-watering" and "looking delicious" were common sight in the comments box. Meanwhile, a few were keen to get an update about Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi.

The 33-year-old actor landed in Rajasthan to shoot a schedule of Tejas. Giving a peek into the preps of the schedule, Kangana shared a couple of photos clicked from the chopper base. Meanwhile, in one of the photos, the actor can be seen sitting inside the chopper.

One of the pictures on Ranaut's feed gave a glimpse of the desert terrain of Rajasthan. On the other hand, a picture features Kangana, along with her sister Rangoli Chandel by her side, walking towards the chopper. An excerpt of her caption read, "I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and its resources".

This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it’s resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people. pic.twitter.com/Ar5HAnH8TB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Earlier, the actor was shooting a schedule of Tejas in Delhi. On March 15, along with a picture, featuring a few ice-cream scoops, Ranaut announced the Delhi schedule wrap of the film. Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, she praised the first-time director Sarvesh Mewara.

Today team Tejas successfully completed Delhi schedule, our commander in Chief @sarveshmewara1 is a first time director but it seems he has been making movies all his life and good ones.

Tomorrow off to my most favourite place Rajasthan for next schedule.@nonabains @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/IIVblCgg3C — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2021

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's movies

On the professional front, the actor has multiple projects lined up in her kitty. As mentioned above, she has started shooting for Tejas, in which she will portray the character of a pilot. On the other hand, she also has late politician Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. The film is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021. In February 2021, she wrapped a schedule of Dhaakad.