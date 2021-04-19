Kangana Ranaut Finds ‘brighter Side’ To Lockdown In Mumbai; Shares Story On Koyal Singing

As numerous cities including Mumbai are under the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, many celebrities are taking to social media and sharing a glimpse of their time that they are spending at home. Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut posted a glimpse of her time at home and how she found a brighter side to the lockdown.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘brighter side’ to lockdown

Image Source- Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip of her quality time spent at home during the Mumbai lockdown. In the clip, she first depicted a beautiful view of her lush green garden area filled with a variety of plants. As the actor was making the video, the voice of a cuckoo can be heard in the background. She then stated how listening to a cuckoo sing was the brighter side of the lockdown in Mumbai and then added heart symbols next to it.

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently celebrated Gudi Padwa and Navratri at her home and even shared a glimpse of her celebration with all her fans on social media. In the first few photos, she can be seen wearing a stunning saree with some elegant pieces of jewellery such as her necklace, earrings, bangles as well as her nose ring. In the last photo, she can be seen holding a photo of Goddess Durga with a glimpse of a Ganesha idol on the front. In the caption, she wished all her fans a happy Gudi Padwa, Navratri as well as a happy New Year. She then stated that the little Devi picture that she was holding in her hand was given to her by her mother when she left home and stated that she lost a lot but this stayed with her. She then added that she believed the goddess looked after her and addressed all the Navratris stating that if they didn’t know what to do then they should worship their mother and take her blessings.

Kangana Ranaut’s latest

Kangana Ranaut has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Thalaivi, which is a biopic of the well-known actor and politician, J Jayalalithaa. While the teaser of the film is receiving tons of praises from the audiences, the movie was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 23, 2021, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Maharashtra. Apart from this, she is also filming for the movies Dhaakad and Tejas.

Image Source- Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

