Kangana Ranaut fires jibe, 'Shiv Sena becoming Sonia Sena brought violent rule in Mumbai'

Kangana Ranaut heaved a sigh of relief after reaching Chandigarh on her way back to Manali from Mumbai. The actor stated that her Y-plus security had only become a formality as she left Mumbai. The Panga star fired another salvo at Shiv Sena, and claimed that Shiv Sena becoming ‘Sonia Sena’ had brought out ‘violent rule’ in the city, unlike feeling before.

Kangana slams Shiv Sena as she leaves Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “My security has become a mere formality upon landing in Chandigarh. People are delighted and congratulating me. I feel I got saved this time.”

The actor added that once upon a time, she used to feel safe in Mumbai, but saving herself itself was a 'huge task' this time. Hitting out at the alliance of Shiv Sena with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, she added, “Shiv Sena turning Sonia Sena has brought out violent rule in Mumbai."

चंडीगढ़ मे उतरते ही मेरी सिक्यरिटी नाम मात्र रह गयी है, लोग ख़ुशी से बधाई दे रेही हैं, लगता है इस बार मैं बच गयी, एक दिन था जब मुंबई में माँ के आँचल की शीतलता महसूस होती थी आज वो दिन है जब जान बची तो लाखों पाए, शिव सेना से सोनिया सेना होते ही मुंबई में आतंकी प्रशासन का बोल बाला। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Previously, Kangana had written that she was leaving Mumbai with a 'heavy heart.' The three-time National Award-winner stated that she was 'terrorised with constant attacks', while highlighting the abuses at her, and attempt to 'break her house.' She expressed vindication about her ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ reference to Mumbai turning out to be true.

Kangana fumed at the ‘death of democracy’, that the 'bhakshak' had erred in underestimating her, and that their image was crumbling to dust for threatening and subduing a woman.

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana Ranaut returns from Mumbai after 6 days

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai on September 9 amid high drama, moments after a portion of the office of her production house had been demolished by the Shiv Sena-led BMC. The municipal corporation had cited ‘illegal alterations’ at the venue, and had given her 24 hours to produce the permissions, after which they carried out the demolition.

The actor hit out at Shiv Sena, calling them ‘Babur’s Army’ and asserting that her property will be brought to life like Ram Mandir. She also hit out at CM Uddhav Thackeray and warned him that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’

Kangana met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday and highlighted the ‘unjust treatment’ she had received.

The face-off had been kicked off with Kangana hitting out at Mumbai Police in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and stating that she won’t accept the force’s protection as she made sensational allegations about the Bollywood-drug mafia links. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had then threatened her not to return to Mumbai and she asked if Mumbai had become 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

