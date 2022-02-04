Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Fierce Look For 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Wrap Up Party; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut has been raising the style quotient in her latest appearances. The actor, who has been posting updates of her professional life or traditional looks, impressed with her look in Western outfits recently. There were reasons to celebrate too, one being the launch of her show, The Lock Upp and the other, the completion of her debut production project, Tiku Weds

Sheru.

For the TV show, she donned a shimmering thigh-high slit dress and showed her confidence in a white pantsuit in separate looks. For the latter event, she posed stylishly in a red dress. She called herself a 'cheetah' and 'red panther.'

Kangana Ranaut's 'cheetah' look for Tiku Weds Sheru wrap-up party

One of the highlights for Kangana on Thursday was the launch of the show The Lock Upp, which would mark her debut on TV. The Manikarnika star made a glamorous appearance, alongside the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor, and answered queries from the media persons.

Later in the day, she stepped out for the wrap-up party of Tiku Weds Sheru. She dropped pictures from a special photoshoot she held for her look. The 34-year-old gave intense poses in a shimmering red dress, calling herself "Red Panther' and that it was the 'Tiku Weds Sheru wrap party look.'

She also dropped pictures from the party, where the lead actors of the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur were present. Kangana could be seen all smiles as she bonded with her leads. Her brother Aksht Ranaut, who is also associated with her production house, Manikarnika Films, was also present.

Kangana Ranaut production Tiku Weds Sheru wraps up

The team had also posed together at the time of the wrap, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosting a bash at his new home. Kangana had donned a white saree at that time. The film is a romantic comedy and the lead characters are seen in different get-ups, right from the retro look of a gangster and a Bollywood dancer, traditional looks and that of the era of black-and-white films in the posters shared by the makers.

The movie has being directed by Sai Kabir. It has been confirmed for a release on Amazon Prime.