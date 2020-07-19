Kangana Ranaut Predicts Bollywood Action On Her Interview To Arnab: 'I Have Only To Lose'

Kangana Ranaut divulged scarring personal experiences with nepotism in a sensational interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. The Manikarnika actor has been in the film industry since 2006 and was allegedly severely criticized by a few industry veterans by virtue of being an outsider. Kangana narrated anecdotes about being snubbed by a top production house and celebrated personalities from the industry after she refused to work in their projects.

She argued that as an artist, it's her democratic right to not sign any project that doesn't appeal to her. However, she exposed the "mafia hangover" of Bollywood where top directors have gone to the extent of physically assaulting her for questioning or declining their work. Kangana claimed that, after her interview, she is likely to be tagged as 'a mad person' because other outsiders in the industry have found hosts in the alleged "powerful" people in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut highlighted how actors like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who are good actors and 'outsiders' like her, will be more likely to challenge her views on nepotism. She hit out at them for perpetuating the unfair practices in the industry and revealed that she can foresee Bollywood's reaction to her tell-all conversation. By predicting that "the whole system will work to make (her) look like a mad person", Kangana claimed, from past experiences, that she has nothing to gain from her appeal on national television as "needy outsiders" will discredit her claims instead of supporting her.

She asserted, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, 'Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar'."

In the interview, Kangana also revealed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few people who supported her in calling out the industry's lobbyism and was, as a result, "sidelined" and "doomed" by top personalities. She claimed that Sushant was a brilliant artist and had seen through the workings of the industry. When he tried to rebuke and claim autonomy over his own career, he was "systematically sabotaged" by a few people whom Kangana has tagged as the "suicide gang" of Bollywood. The actor felt she was ‘responsible’ in the matter, as Sushant had stood up for her and faced repercussions for it.

