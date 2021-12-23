Kangana Ranaut Fumes Over Appearing Before Police; 'nationalists Ill-treated In Country'

After appearing before the Mumbai Police on Thursday, in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) registered against her last month, actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her anger and stated, "this country continues to ill-treat nationalists."

Ranaut took to her Instagram story and said, "This country continues to ill-treat and devalue nationalists, and if you love your nation, you are on your own against a very powerful enemy. Those in power would prioritise vote banks for that they can even encourage terrorism...so it's a lonely road and guess what, it's alright #jaihind."

In another Instagram story, she wrote, "Another day, another visit to police station, hundreds of politically motivated FIRs and hours and hours and questioning..."

She had been accused of allegedly making derogatory statements against the Sikh community in the wake of the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws. In an Instagram post, she used the word 'Khalistani terrorists' for the protestors. As per sources, she will record her statement in connection to the FIR.

Kangana Ranaut appears Before Mumbai Police

The FIR had been lodged against her on November 23, on a complaint filed by Mumbai businessman Amarjeet Singh Sandhu. The case was registered against her under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Sections 505 (2), 504, 506 (II), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sandhu had filed the complaint along with members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Kangana had earlier approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief in the case. While the police informed the HC that no coercive action would be taken against her til January 25, 2022, she was asked to depose before the police. Kangana had later stated that her comments were not made with an intention to hurt the Sikh community. She added that she had made her statements against a banned organisation and that she was within her fundamental right to do so. In her plea to the Mumbai high court, she sought the law "protect her legitimate rights and liberties by quashing the FIR". A week after the case was registered, Kangana also got an FIR registered, alleging that she was receiving death threats over her aforementioned comments.

Image: ANI