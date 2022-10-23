Kangana Ranaut Gears Up For The Festive Season; Renovates Home Temple For Diwali

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, and has started modifying her home ahead of the occasion. The Emergency actor shared a glimpse of her renovated temple at home on social media, wherein one could see Lord Ganesha's idol, a frame and other Puja items kept nicely. Kangana could also be seen sitting next to the priest in the temple.

Kangana Ranaut renovates her home temple ahead of Diwali

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, October 23, the actor shared a picture of her revamped temple as she sat in it dressed in a beige suit. Next to her, one can see marigold flowers, fruits and more kept in a utensil. In the caption, she mentioned, “This festive season, renovated temple at home.” Take a look.

Kangana was recently seen at Ekta Kapoor's home for the latter's Diwali bash. The actor looked stunning in a green lehenga with a matching dupatta and heavy accessories.

More on Kangana Ranaut's work front

The actor is busy shooting for her upcoming political drama Emergency, in which she will be stepping into the shoes of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and more.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Kangana discussed why Emergency is an important project. She said, "Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)